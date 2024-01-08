CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The President of the United States is visiting Charleston on Monday to deliver remarks at the Mother Emanuel AME Church and visit surrounding areas.

Biden’s visit to Charleston falls under a month before South Carolina kicks off the Democratic Primary season.

Two days before coming to South Carolina, Biden visited Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, the site where George Washington and the Continental Army spent their winter encampment nearly 250 years ago. Biden used the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the capital as a symbol for his ongoing fight to protect the democracy of voters.

President Biden is set to deliver a speech on Monday at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston, where nine people were shot and killed in a June 2015 white supremacist attack. The attack brought former President Obama and at the time, Vice President Biden to Charleston for the victim’s funerals.

Biden’s speech is expected to cover the stakes of democracy, personal freedom and the continued threat that political violence and extremism pose to the country.

This will be Biden’s fourth visit to South Carolina as president. Doors for the event will open at 10 a.m. and traffic will be heavily impacted.

Biden is expected to arrive anytime between the early morning to late afternoon.

After leaving the church, Biden will make additional stops around Charleston before heading to the International African American Museum. This will be the museum’s first presidential visit since opening back in June.