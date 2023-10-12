“I have said this multiple times, I will say this until the day that I die, this house would not be where it is, we would not be anywhere near where we are if the community had not rallied hard behind us, and just to give you a scope of what that means, I’m not talking two or three of my buddies or 20 of my buddies showed up, I’m talking about when we started renovating, we had 45 days of savings and. We did 45 days of renovations.”



“There was no option but to work all day every single day to get open because there was no more money. We had hundreds, probably, like 200-plus people come out. And randomly, strangers would come up and they would be like, ‘Oh, we heard about your story. We saw your post on Facebook. We’ve been following you for forever. We want to be a part of it.’ And so, this is kind of the house that the community built. The house that the community built. I mean, it was not just us. I guarantee and promise. So with that in our hearts and minds, literally, we’re

three years later. This November will be three years. Literally, three years later, we are constantly talking about, ‘Oh, this person just came in. Remember they helped us pull carpet in the upstairs? Remember they did a little demo in the kitchen and knocked down a wall?’

And I hear people come in and they’ll tell their friends like, ‘Oh, I helped paint the trim

in this room.’ And it makes me so happy because they legitimately feel like, and they do,

have stock in this place. So, they get to kind of visit the place they helped build up.”

Cat Musgrove, owner