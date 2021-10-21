“The Hill” to begin filming in Augusta, baseball players wanted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Another film production is headed to Augusta and baseball players are wanted!

The movie The Hill will begin filming in Augusta, Columbia County and other outlying areas from November to December.

Film Augusta is seeking current High School Players, Current College or Former College Players and Current Pro or Former Pro players for the film.

All players must be male between the ages of 18-30. There are various shoot dates between November 15th-November 22nd. One, two and three day baseball roles are available. These positions are paid.

In addition, production supervisor, Mark Crump, tells WJBF they are also looking for background actors for stadium shots and a large number of 50s and 60s vehicles.

Shooting will include Lake Olmstead Stadium and other locations around the CSRA.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER or you can email player photos, age, and location to TheHillMovieCasting@gmail.com, as well as photos of cars for the desired time period.

According to IMDB the film stars Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford and Randy Houser.