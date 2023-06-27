AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Candlelight is coming to Augusta!

This concert show has entertained thousands of people in cities across the world every week.

Its winning combination of talented musicians performing a wide array of music programs in some of the world’s most unique and historic buildings illuminated by a sea of candles is hard to beat. And now, its glow is spreading to Augusta because everybody should be able to enjoy music in a new light.

Candlelight is a series of concerts that are all performed by classically-trained musicians.

Solo pianists, string quartets and other musical ensembles take to the stage to envelop and enchant audiences with a rich tapestry of sound all while hundreds—sometimes thousands—of LED candles flicker and twinkle and cast light onto the walls. It’s almost as if the flameless light magically dances to the notes being played.

Doors open 30-45 minutes before the concert start time to also allow audiences the opportunity to bask in the glow of candlelight and take in the atmosphere.

Performances also generally take place two or three times per evening, allowing guests the opportunity to grab dinner before or after their concert.

