GROVETOWN, G.A. (WJBF)- The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia are preparing for their cookie season. Saturday morning, they held an event dedicated to learning more about cookie sales.

Whether it’s Thin Mints, Short Breads or Caramel Delights, everyone has their favorite Girl Scout cookie.

“It’s not just about selling cookies– granted we all do love the cookies– but it’s a really good thing for them. So, this event really does incorporate ‘let’s have fun with it and we have these pretty cool arts and crafts, but ‘hey we can do these really cool speeches…,’” Program Manager, Girl Scouts Augusta Region Harley Williams said.

That’s a part of the reason why the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held the 2024 Cookie Rally at Camp Tanglewood.

“The cookie season is not just selling cookies. It’s how they pay for their arts and crafts, for their trips they take with their troops. It does a lot of different things for them,” Williams said.

The event’s efforts are to get folks excited about cookie season, but for the scouts themselves, it’s much more.

“Helping the girls to learn a lot of good life skills– like Charlee said. And also, to help each other in tough situations,” Junior Scout Lauren said.

Along with the girl scouts experiencing fun activities, it also teaches them a lot about entrepreneurial skills, public speaking and more.

“We go over things such as doing your elevator speech, learning how to talk, learning how to run your cookie booth…,” Williams said.

Now, Williams tells me, they’ve made it easier to access some of your favorite cookies.

“So, right now, digital cookie sales are now open and the actual cookie booths at the stores are opening February 9th, and we have this wonderful thing called cookie finder where you put in your zip code, and it will show you all these locations on where to find cookies.”

100% of the proceeds from cookie sales stay local. The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia say while cookies sales have begun – booth sales at local stores won’t begin until February 9th.