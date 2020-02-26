The final four ‘James Brown Mural’ renderings have been revealed, you can vote now

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – You can decide what James Brown mural will be painted on the side of a building at the coroner of 8th and Broad in downtown Augusta.

Here are the 4 finalists that you can vote on:



There’s “The Spirit of Funk” by Cole Phail.

We also have “get on Up” by Ray Harvey.

Here’s “Mr. Dynamite, James Brown and the Iconic Cape” by Adeana Berry.

And finally – “The Soul of Augusta” by Salonika Rhyne.



The last day to vote is March 13th. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

The winning artist will be working on their artwork during Masters Week, with preparations and painting, it will take some time to complete.

You can click here to cast your vote!

