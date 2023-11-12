COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Encounter Concert, headlined by Grammy-nominated artist Canton Jones, takes center stage on December 1st at the Hardin Auditorium.

For this concert, attendees can expect an electrifying experience with not only Canton Jones but also local talents Angela James and Kevin, who will open the show. The performances are poised to offer a diverse and uplifting musical journey, creating an atmosphere of celebration and spiritual connection.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids 5-12. Children five and younger can attend for free. Ticket sales conclude on November 24th, and with the Hardin Auditorium’s capacity set at 300.

Travon Wright joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about the event, and what’s next.