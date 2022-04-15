AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Get ready kids!

Mayor Hardie Davis and the City of Augusta will host the 6th annual Easter Egg Drop, Good Friday afternoon.

Mayor Davis and Augusta Deputy Fire Chief Shaw Williams, Jr. will join in the fun.

Thousands of colorful, treat-filled Easter eggs will be dropped from a ladder fire truck for children to grab.

The family event includes inflatable bounce houses, refreshments, family-friendly activities, resources, and more.

“The Easter Egg drop is always a fun-filled event that I look forward to seeing the kids rushing to fill their baskets with eggs,” said Mayor Davis.

It takes place on April 15th, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Augusta Common. The Annual Easter Egg Drop is free and open to the public.

There will be a special section for children 3-years of age and younger. The first egg drop will be at noon for children ages 4- 8 years. The second egg drop is for children ages 9 – 12 years at 12:30 p.m.