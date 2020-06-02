The City of Aiken issues statement and plans for press conference amid demonstrations

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) -The recent events in the cities of Brunswick, GA; Louisville, KY; and Minneapolis, that saw Ahmad Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd killed have brought to the forefront concerns of community issues of inequality and injustice requiring examination everywhere including Aiken.

The Aiken City Council will hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center located at 841 Edgefield Avenue NW with local community leaders to address these concerns and our shared response to them.

Dialogue and understanding should be the intention of Aiken residents.