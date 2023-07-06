AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Augusta Exchange is saying bye to yet another store , The Christmas Tree Shop….. this makes the fourth store that will be closing down in the shopping center.

“I’m a little sad because I really like the Christmas Tree Shop especially around Christmas time, anytime really, but around Christmas time we come and buy our Christmas stuff for Christmas” said Lutrishia Johnson.

A lot of people walk in to the Christmas tree shop ready to do some early Christmas shopping, but that will all change.

“ evidently I’m going to have to find some where else to shop”… said Mattie Fuller.

The company announced they’re closing 70 stores across the US, and they’re not the only one .

Stores including Buy Buy Baby, O’Charley’s , and Bed Bath and Beyond have recently called it quits in the Robert C Daniel Jr. PWY area.

“ well I wish they didn’t close , I wish they’d stay open I go in there a lot “ said Mattie Fuller.

Although this may leave stores empty, shoppers say they’re taking advantage of the closing sale.

“ too many of our places are closing up and we need something somebody to stay around” said Johnson

“I don’t shop for Christmas but I shop for little things they have in the store that I like” said Fuller

It’s not clear exactly when the store will be closing, we did reach out to the company for an official statement but haven’t heard back.