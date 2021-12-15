The Bridge Ministry providing Christmas gifts for homeless children

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The holiday season is hard for families who may not have a home or stable income.



” Some of these kids don’t have much of a Christmas and they don’t even have their own bedrooms,” The Bridge Ministry Children’s Leader Ashley Hall said.



That’s why The Bridge Ministry is bringing some holiday cheer to homeless children and their families this Christmas season.





” It’s such a joy to see the kids receive. They have so many expressions of joy and they’re also very thankful,” Hall said.



Even during a pandemic the donations came in strong.



Pastor Roger Gardner/ Bridge Ministry ” This year we’re kind of in shock and awe because in some years prior we didn’t know if we would have enough and now, we’re coming out of a COVID year and now we just have an abundance,” Bridge Ministry Pastor Roger Gardner said.



One volunteer collected two thousand dollars’ worth of toys to donate.



” I think it really helps them in a way that’s special especially in giving toys to them,” Joel Crabtree said.



Pastor Gardner hopes that kids will leave with not only gifts, but something more lasting.



” I believe not only for the child that may not have a home, but for every child that comes that what they’re really going to feel is not just the gift, but the love.”