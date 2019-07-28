The Blythe Library holds grand opening celebrations

BLYTHE, Ga. (WJBF) — People in Blythe, Georgia have a new community resource available to them.

A few dozen people came to the grand opening celebrations for the new library Saturday, July 27.

Ribbon cutting at the Blythe Library this morning. Grand opening celebrations are taking place right NOW. Special kids activities will also be available throughout the day. Posted by Shawn Cabbagestalk WJBF on Saturday, July 27, 2019

New books, computers and internet access for the community are several of the options available.

The building is comprised of three different renovated buildings, which served as a general store and pharmacy, an ice cream parlor, and a farmers bank in years past.

“I’m just so excited the turnout is great, the community,” Library Board Chair Jodi Pope told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “We want this to be the center of our community with everybody coming in we want to have different classes, we want to have ESL programs, we want to have tutoring for kids, so we just want people in here,” she added.

The library is operating on fundraisers and donations to start. For ways on how you can help from raffles to fundraisers to volunteering, contact the library at (706) 751-2486. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theblythelibrary/ .