AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- On this Giving Tuesday, the Augusta Players are officially launching a capital campaign to fund renovations to the building the organization recently bought.

They currently use separate locations for offices, rehearsal space and storage. The building renovations are expected to cost around $2.3 million and will give them six offices, a board room, three rehearsal spaces and a warehouse.

Lobby rendering.

Chairman of the Board, Ryan Abel, said this new space will be a game changer for the organization.

The facility, located in what is believed to be an old firehouse on Ellis Street, will also allow them to perform for audiences of 200 or less. They will still perform mainstage shows at the Imperial Theatre.

Today, they are selling bricks engraved with your name or in memory of someone for $250. Those will be part of the new space.

“So it can have just your name. It can have a dedication to a passed loved one, or anything of that nature. We are also selling windows and doors,” explained Abel.

For $1,000 you can sponsor a window and for $2,500 you can sponsor a door.

You can get your brick or just make a donation by going to their website.