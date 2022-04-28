AUGUSTA (WJBF) – For those that have missed the great singing and entertainment that comes with the annual Augusta Greek Festival, you are in luck!

The Spring Outdoor Festival, which includes all of the great Greek goodies, begins Friday, April 29th.

The event is happening at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church located at 953 Telfair Street in downtown Augusta.

It begins Friday and lasts through 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1st.

This year there won’t be a drive-thru, but those that can’t attend the festival can order through Augusta To-Go.

For a look at what’s on the menu for the Augusta Greek Festival, click here.