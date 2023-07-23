AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- With things heating up this summer, it’s just another reminder to make sure your at-home safety devices are up and working. That’s why the Augusta Fire Department and the American Red Cross partnered to help you.

“There are homes in our communities that don’t have smoke detectors, and we want to definitely stress the importance of that,” Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

That’s why Saturday morning, the Augusta Fire Department knocked from door to door providing fire detector installations for those in the areas most needed.

“So, if you’re anywhere in our community– not just this area– if you have a home that does not have a smoke detector, call us. We’ll come to your home we’ll install that smoke detector free of charge,” Chief Burden said.

With the partnership of the American Red Cross, fire alarms were able to be put up in no time.

“We’re actually pretty pleased in the neighborhoods we’ve seen so far. We’ve seen a lot of smoke alarms, we’ve visited about 15 houses so far, we installed only five, we had about six that already had smoke alarms that worked. Some were hard wired which is something that is great,” American Red Cross Disaster program manager Timothy DeLucia said.

Augusta Fire Chief Burden says this isn’t the first fire alarm blitz, but this time, the focus is different.

“Our efforts, now, are more focused. They’re more focused, and now we’re utilizing the data to target areas of greeted need. So, this is just one of many of our efforts,” Chief Burden.

American Red Cross Disaster program manager, Timothy DeLucia tells me this project serves for a bigger purpose.

“It’s one of our pillars, is to really help prepare and alleviate in disaster,” DeLucia said.

Chief Burden assures getting out into the community he serves daily, is the true way to ensure safety first.

“But it’s the boots on the ground type effort that really, really makes a difference and that’s what we’re here to do,” Chief Burden said.

If you’re in need of a smoke alarm detector, call the local fire department to get a free install.