The Atticus: 4-story mixed use apartment complex coming to downtown Augusta

More businesses and places to live continue to come to downtown Augusta.

The late politician and business man Jack Connell’s daughter Andrea Gibbs is building a mixed use apartment complex with retail space in downtown Augusta.

Gibbs’ excitement for the future of downtown Augusta is evident.

“I think if people live there and if they can live work and play,” Gibbs says. “I see that as the future for downtown. So many other people like TaxSlayer, the Hyatt House, they have made commitments down there and I think when people live there they will go to the restaurants, the clubs, the theaters so I think this is going to be great.”

Gibbs plans to transform the corner of 10th and Ellis into a 4-story, multi- family development with about 54 units on the top 3 floors and roughly 8 thousand square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

“We want restaurants, maybe a bakery, there’s been a lot of talk about a market,” Gibbs says.

The property has been in her family for 50 years and holds a special significance for her because of who the site belonged to.

“It was my dad’s. We’ve had all the businesses down there,” Gibbs says.

The development will serve as a tribute to Atticus Jerome “Jack” Connell, Jr. The man who she says taught her everything she knows.

“This is a tribute to my dad. It will be named after him,” Gibbs says. “It will be called The Atticus, which is his name. This wouldn’t be happening without him.”

Gibbs says they plan to break ground this spring with hopes to finish the new construction by spring of 2021.

The Atticus announcement is one of multiple related to growth in downtown Augusta from the last few days.

Coming in the near future to downtown, the addition of more places to eat and drink like Pineapple Ink Tavern, Laziza and Vance’s Bakery Bar among others.

Wednesday was the first day for a free shuttle service in downtown Augusta called the Freeloader. You may have heard of it because they have some in downtown Aiken.

Photojournalist Mark Gaskins