The ATF joins mother and son murder investigation in Graniteville

Graniteville, SC (WJBF) – Me’lisha Jackson and her one-year-old son Elijah were shot to death in December. Police say they were the unintended targets of gang activity.

I spoke to assistant special agent in charge — Brian Mein about the ATF’s part in this investigation…. here’s what he had to say.

Brian Mein/Assistant Special Agent in Charge, A.T.F.: “We want to make sure that we get every piece of information that is out there. We’ve got some really good information in this case. I don’t want the public to be discouraged by this reward. We’ve got some very good information, some very good leads. We just want to make sure we get all the information that we can and we’re hoping this will make someone come forward.”

Ashley Flete: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has gotten involved in working to solve this case and has announced a reward of up to $5000. The hope is for information that will help the agencies arrest the other suspects in this double murder.

Brian Mein/Assistant Special Agent in Charge, A.T.F.: “We are doing everything we can. The law enforcement community that is working on this. We mourn with the community about this. This is a really sad situation. It’s extremely unnecessary that this happened and we’re going to continue to work this and we’re going to commit everything we have to this until the person or persons involved in this are brought to justice.”

Ashley Flete: The ATF along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s office are all working together to bring answers and justice to the family of Mel’lisha and Elijah Jackson.

Sheriff Michael Hunt/Aiken County Sheriff’s Office: “All of our cases we work that involve murder we want to close. In this particular case it’s rough because it’s a child and a mother involved. Through our partnership with ATF that we’ve had going with for 15 years and the expertise that they have and our investigators. I feel like we will be able to make the other two arrest.”

Thomas Henderson was arrested earlier this month, and charged with those murders. Investigators say there are at least two other suspects who are wanted.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to contact the ATF at 188-283-8477.

LATEST NEWS STORIES