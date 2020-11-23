The annual James Brown Toy Giveaway is coming up; registration now underway

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Postal Service is preparing for an increased number of gifts being mailed this holiday season because of the pandemic.

Sunday delivery will be expanded beginning Nov. 29 to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities.

Post office leaders say the mail season usually peaks two weeks before Christmas, as procrastinators complete their last-minute shopping. They've announced the shipping deadlines to get your presents to their destination in time for Christmas day.