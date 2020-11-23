The annual James Brown Toy Giveaway is coming up; registration now underway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Registration begins today, Monday, November 23rd, for the annual James Brown Toy Giveaway.

This year’s giveaway will be a drive-thru event.

Those wishing to register online can click here. Online registration ends December 6th.

For those that want to register in-person can do so:

  • December 5th
  • 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • James Brown Arena
  • Masks are required & social distancing will be enforced

The toy giveaway will take place December 19th at 9:00 a.m. in the JBA parking lot.

