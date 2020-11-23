AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Registration begins today, Monday, November 23rd, for the annual James Brown Toy Giveaway.
This year’s giveaway will be a drive-thru event.
Those wishing to register online can click here. Online registration ends December 6th.
For those that want to register in-person can do so:
- December 5th
- 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- James Brown Arena
- Masks are required & social distancing will be enforced
The toy giveaway will take place December 19th at 9:00 a.m. in the JBA parking lot.
Latest Headlines:
- The Postal Service wants you to send your packages early this holiday season
- Make your pick: What’s the best Christmas movie ever made?
- Louisiana mother donates her kidney to save her 7-year-old son
- The annual James Brown Toy Giveaway is coming up; registration now underway
- AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’