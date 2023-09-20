Evans, G.A. (WJBF)- If Alzheimer’s doesn’t directly impact you or a loved one, it might still impact someone you know. So, local organizations and elderly living facilities are making the effort to raise awareness and funds.

“He was a principal for 40 years, and when he started not recognizing people, we knew something was wrong,” Claudia Wells said.

It’s a brain-targeting disease that slowly takes away a person’s ability to think and carry out simple tasks. A disease, experts say, targets about six million Americans– according to the National Institute of aging.

“I don’t think people realize how many people have dementia or Alzheimer’s. It’s staggering, the numbers are staggering and they’re growing every day,” Brandon Wilde Registered Nurse Janet Dawson said.

Janet Dawson is a registered nurse at Brandon Wilde. She deals with patients with Alzheimer’s every day, and says routine is important.

“We eat at the same time, we have activities at the same time, they see the same familiar faces every day. So, it’s just– it’s essential with people with dementia– just to have those familiar surroundings and those familiar routines.”

And families who have first-hand experience with the disease would agree.

“I come every day, except on Sunday– our son comes on Sunday– and we feed him lunch and spend time with him. Even if he doesn’t know us it’s important to be there,” Wells said.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” at Evans Towne Center Park on September 30th and those connected to the cause say it’s just another step in the right direction.

“It’s just so impactful, and to see all these people come out and walk is just awesome, and to raise funds so that we can get new medications…,” Dawson said.

And Claudia Wells’ hope is for a more promising solution to the disease.

“I– I just wish they could find a cure. And it might not help him, but if they can find a cure and somebody not have to go through this, it would just be wonderful and if participating in that walk will help, then I highly recommend it,” Wells said.

Volunteers are needed for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. To sign up or donate visit.