AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- The Aiken County Family YMCA and a local church are working to make sure children and families get a good night’s rest through the “A Place To Dream” initiative.

“I think that’s something that we take for granted– having somewhere to sleep at night,” Aiken County Family YMCA Executive Director Samantha Whittaker said.

“It’s hard when you have to start over. You don’t have the funds to get beds for your boys after you’ve had to leave some beds behind, so it’s a struggle,” bed recipient Roger Littlejohn said.

That’s why the Aiken County Family YMCA and A Place To Dream have partnered. To make sure children and families have a comfortable place to lay their head at night.

“Just touches my heart. You go into these homes and these kids are so excited to be able to just have a pillow at night, just a bed to sleep in. So, the lasting impact that we’re making on the community… it’s huge,” Whittaker said.

Since 2017, the Y and Cedar Creek Church have been serving families in the CSRA. This year alone they’ve delivered around 150 beds, and Saturday morning they had 15 teams add to that number.

“So, the Y is gracious, and their donors are gracious in making these beds available. We get the great opportunity to set up beds and bless people with them,” Cedar Creek West Campus Pastor Wes Holbrook said.

And that’s exactly what people are feeling once they receive their beds.

“If it wasn’t for them reaching out, my boys would still be sleeping on the floor. And that’s what we’ve been doing the last two weeks,” Littlejohn said.

These bed deliveries are made possible through monetary donations collected from people in the community.

Each bed comes with a full bed set, comforters, pillows, a stuffed animal and a bible.

“If it wasn’t for these organizations that are reaching out to help these families, I mean, we wouldn’t be able to survive,” Littlejohn said.

Pastor Holbrook says delivering beds is one thing, but making those connections face to face is what makes the difference. If you would like to sign up to become a delivery volunteer, or donate, visit.