AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Saturday was an exciting day in Aiken County as professional polo returned for the first time in 20 years.

Around 700 people turned out for the event that was not just a fun time but also a way to raise money for a very important cause.

David Meunier and his family hosted a charity event for their foundation “Give Me Wings” that featured women’s, men’s, and kids polo games as well as an autograph session and so much more.

David said he was so pleased with the turnout and explained how the money they raised will help the community

“We set up a foundation for my son that died last year – 22 years old of a car accident. We set up a foundation to raise money to pay for grieving therapy for families that can’t afford it. With the money we raised, we paid for private therapy sessions for families that lost a child or a sibling. And then we also teach kids how to drive safely, we have 2 professional racecar drivers with us that teach the kids. So for this… I play polo so we did this 20-goal polo that hasn’t happened in Aiken in 20 years, and that’s what we’re going to bring back here. It’s amazing we have a great turnout, there’s probably 700 people today that showed up. It’s just an amazing day today the weather is great, my son must be watching. Nothing to say other than everything is fantastic.”, said Mr. Meunier



He says he hopes to have this event again in future years and grow interest in polo in the area.