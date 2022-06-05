Warenville, SC. (WJBF)- The investigation continues after a deadly shooting in Aiken County. Authorities say a man shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

“I was, uh, inside and I heard the shot, but I thought it was like fireworks and I was like ‘God, who is lighting off fireworks,’” Belinda Lirley said.

Lacey Toole was shot and killed at her home in Warrenville Friday evening.

Marvin and Belinda Lirley say the couple would argue, but never anything more.

“On and off arguing and stuff, but no-, you know, nothing to where he would hit her or anything like that. They just argued,” Mrs. Lirley said.

But on Friday, things escalated.

“She was going up the steps, then uh, he pushed her down the steps and uh, they were saying words. Then, all of the sudden the gun went off and she got shot,” Marvin Lirley said.

Marvin was on his front porch with his grandchildren when the incident occured.

“I [saw] her hit the ground and she was laying there, not getting up and that’s just a tragic situation that should’ve never happened,” Mr. Lirley said.

In the almost seven years they have lived there, the Lirleys say they hadn’t experienced anything like this.

The couple involved had children, two of whom were in the Lirleys’ front yard when the shooting happened.

“The two boys, the two boys but they were in our yard. But, the girl was with uh, her family member,” the Lirleys said.

The man who shot Ms. Toole has not been identified, but he remains in critical condition and the investigation continues.