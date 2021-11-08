Thanksgiving Day races happening throughout SC for runners, walkers, strollers

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky (WJW) — Investigators rescued a missing North Carolina teen and arrested the man with her during a traffic stop in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a caller told 911 that the female passenger in the silver Toyota in front of them on I–75 was making hand gestures that are known on TikTok to represent “violence at home,” “I need help” and “domestic violence.”