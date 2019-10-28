Texas officer shoots son after mistaking him for an intruder

DESOTO, Tx (CNN) – Authorities say an off-duty Dallas, Texas police officer accidentally shot and injured his adult son Saturday night at his home in the town of Desoto.

Police say the man mistook his son for an intruder.

He called 911 and they arrived to find the son bleeding from his forearm.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The officer and the son’s names have not been released.

Police said if any charges are appropriate later on, they will be forwarded on to the district attorney’s office for a decision.