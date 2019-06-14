Texas Based, Family-owned Whataburger Sold to Investment Firm

This Thursday, July 9, 2015 photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. The iconic Texas restaurant chain will not allow the open carrying of guns on its properties, taking a stand against a new law legalizing the practice. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK)

Whataburger, which began from a small burger stand in Corpus Christi, is changing hands after 69 years of family ownership.

The popular fast food chain, which boasts more than 800 locations across 10 states, announced it is being sold to investment holdings firm BDT Capital Partners.

While terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, Whataburger says it drives in more than $2 billion in sales a year.

BDT Capital’s holdings, which comprise entirely of family founded businesses, include minority investments in Einstein Bros. Bagels and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.