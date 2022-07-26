Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Testimony has ended on the first day of the trail of Sammie Sias as the Federal Courthouse in August

Sias is facing charges of destruction of evidence, about sales tax spending at Jamestown Community Center.

Then lying to the FBI about destroying those documents

In the opening statement U.S. Attorney Patricia Rhodes said in 2014 Sias as the head of Jamestown received 150 thousand dollars in sales tax funds for projects at the community center.

But in 2019 the FBI was alerted that funds were being misappropriated.

According to Rhodes opening statement Sias was served with a FBI subpoena August 5th.

But two hours after receiving it hundreds of documents were deleted from Sias laptop.

The jury consists of eight women and five men 12 were will decide the case and one is service as an alternate.

Its important to remember Sias is not accused of any financial crimes involving SPLOST dollars at Jamestown he’s accused to destroying evidence and then lying to investigators.

Neither US attorney or Sias were willing to comment on the days proceedings