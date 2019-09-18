Ten people charged in Medicaid fraud scam

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people are officially charged in a Medicaid fraud scam.

A Richmond County grand jury indicted Daniel Abhshari and Jarred Sullivan on Racketeering, Medicaid and Identity Fraud, Conspiracy and Exploitation charges back on September 3rd.

On September 12th, Mark Speigner, Ruben Rice, Emery Eubanks and Thomas Alwell were indicted in Burke County on Conspiracy and Medicaid Fraud charges.

And on September 17th, a Richmond County grand jury indicted Timothy Smith, Dylon Logsdon and Robert Garcia on those same charges. Thomas Eubanks is charged with Conspiracy to Defraud the State.

All 10 are accused in a scam to collect DNA swabs and personal information from thousands of people.