AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The City of Augusta and The Greater Augusta Arts Council announced a new group of ten sculptures are being installed the week of January 9th as part of the Sculpture Trail.

The Augusta Sculpture Trail is a walkable and promotable art trail to attract local and regional visitors to the Downtown Augusta area, supporting Augusta’s economic and cultural prosperity.

The public works of art are being placed at intervals that make for a fun and easy outdoor walking trail.

The top ten sculptures were selected from submissions and the pieces will remain a part of the Sculpture Trail for two years.

2023 Augusta Sculpture Trail Sculptures locations are:

(NEW) Duet’s Dance Herons in Conversation by Lee Bell – at Augusta Common & Broad Street (NEW) Endeavour by Chris Plaisted – at Augusta Common & Broad Street (NEW) What’s in the Queue by Gregory Johnson – at Augusta Common & Reynolds Street Popsicles by Craig Gray – at Augusta Common & Reynolds Street (NEW) Without Limits by Gus & Lina Ocamposilva – at Eighth St. & Riverwalk Unstoppable by Gus & Lina Ocamposilva – at Eighth St. & Riverwalk Maestro and Forever Young – at Founder’s Overlook on upper level of Riverwalk (temporary location) (NEW) Rise by James E. Weitzel – on lower level of Riverwalk (NEW) Oraiste agus Liath by Aisling McDonald – on lower level of Riverwalk (NEW) Hurrying Home by Charles Brouwer – on upper level of Riverwalk (NEW) Book Bench – A Novel Idea by Craig Gray- at Sixth St. & Riverwalk Sun Lion – at 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge entrance to the Marina (NEW) Soccer Dude by Gonz Jove – on Fifth Street Bridge (NEW) Ruthless by Flaminio Antonio – on Fifth Street Bridge

Four of the sculptures from the initial Sculpture Trail have been donated to the City’s Public Art Collection and included as a permanent addition to the Trail. Those are Maestro and Forever Young by Larry Schueckler, Unstoppable by Gus and Lina Ocamposilva, Popsicles by Craig Berube Gray and Sun Lion by D’jean Jawrunner. Sculptures that have been purchased from the just completed cycle of the Augusta Sculpture Trail that were located on Broad Street have been temporarily relocated in expectation of road redevelopment along Broad Street in the next two years.

A Sculpture Trail Ribbon Cutting Celebration will be held in the Spring, when weather conditions are more favorable.

Find out more about the sculpture trail on www.AugustaSculptureTrail.com.