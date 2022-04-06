ALLENDALE, South Carolina – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) has announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Allendale County, South Carolina can receive emergency prescription refills starting now until April 16th due to the tornado.

Officials say that in order to receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy.

They add that if the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.

They may also search the network pharmacy locator at here.

Beneficiaries are advised to visit here for updates.

According to the officials, if possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled.

Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain.

If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

According to the press release, TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral.

This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.