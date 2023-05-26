COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County and Beam’s Construction wishes to inform the driving public of a temporary road closure on Flowing Wells Road.

The road closure will be from the intersection of Columbia Road to Washington Road.

Due to road construction, no through traffic will be allowed on this section of Flowing Wells Road.

The Road closure will be nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. starting Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to Thursday, June 01, 2023.

Weather permitting. The detour route will be Washington Road at Columbia Road.