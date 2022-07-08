COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be construction along Exit 190 of I-20, and drivers need to be aware of some lane closures and traffic shifts.

This is related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road.

The construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th to Friday, July 15th.

These are the areas that are being impacted by the construction which will cause the lane closures and traffic shifts:

9:00am to 4:00pm intermittent, lane closure on westbound I-20 on-ramp to Atlanta. Due to crew working next to the travel lane

9:00am to 4:00pm intermittent, lane closure on eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston (exit 190). Due to crew working next to the travel lane

9:00am to 4:00pm intermittent, lane closure on eastbound I-20 on-ramp to Augusta. Due to crew working next to the travel lane

Traffic controllers also want to inform drivers of the ongoing, Long-term Closures:

Right lane, westbound I-20 exist ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190). This lane will be closed for several months

Drivers are being advised to take an alternate route if possible or to allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.