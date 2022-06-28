COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents and drivers who travel in the Rhodes Hill Subdivision need to be aware of an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shifts.

Traffic officials say this is due to road paving.

The following roads will have lane closures:

Rhodes Hill Drive

Rhodes Hill Court

Spring Creek Lane

Spring Creek Cout

Lonesome Pine Court

The temporary lane closure will begin Friday, July 1st and will last until Monday, July 11th from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. each day.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.