COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be some temporary lane closures that could have an impact driver’s commute times coming up.

According to traffic controllers, there will be a temporary lane closure due to road construction on Flowing Wells Road, which will be the northbound, left turning lane to Columbia Road.

The Flowing Wells Road lane closure will start Thursday, December 1st until Friday, December 9th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Traffic controllers say there will be intermittent, temporary lane closures due to paving on William Few Parkway, which will be from Washington Road to Laurel Drive.

The William Few Parkway lane closures will start Wednesday, November 30th until Friday, December 9th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

According to traffic controllers, there will be single lane closures with flaggers and pilot car in various locations throughout the William Few Parkway lane closure project.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.