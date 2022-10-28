COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Old Blackstone Camp Road at Furys Ferry Road.

The temporary lane closure will include the right turn lane on northbound Furys Ferry Road.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Fury Ferry Road.

The lane closure will start Monday, October 31st until Friday, November 4th from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to find an alternate route if possible.