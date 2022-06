COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure with a lane shift on Lewiston Road.

The lane closure will happen at the intersection with Columbia Road.

The lane closure start Monday, June 27th to Friday, July 1st from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Drivers should expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road in cooperation with E.R. SNELL.