COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – Drivers need to be aware of an intermittent, temporary lane closure happening on Bluegrass Trail.

Traffic officials say the lane closure will be at the intersection of Lewiston Road from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The lane closure is from Friday, July 22th to Friday, July 29th.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to use an alternate driving route if possible.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road in cooperation with E.R. Snell.