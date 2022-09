COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Fury Ferry Road roadway widening project continues with a temporary lane closure.

The lane closure will be in the northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road starting Monday, September 26th to Friday, September 30th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Drivers are to expect delays, and if possible, are being asked to seek a different route.