Teens testify Juul Labs rep told ninth-grade classroom company’s e-cigarette were safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJBF/Nexstar) — The Surgeon General has declared youth e-cigarette use an epidemic.

Lawmakers blame the teenage vaping surge on the e-cigarette company, Juul Labs.

On Thursday, Juul company executives and health experts testified before Congress. Lawmakers say they are trying to understand what makes this specific type of e-cigarette so attractive to teenagers.

Meanwhile, a teenager said that a Juul representative told a class full of ninth-graders its e-cigarettes are “totally safe.” 17-year-old Caleb Mintz testified under oath to a House oversight subcommittee about the comments.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: Did the presenter ever say that Juul was safe?
Caleb Mintz: Yes.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: Did the presenter call Juul quote-unquote totally safe more than once?
Caleb Mintz: Yes.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: What impact did those quote-unquote totally safe comments have on your classmates some of whom may have already started vaping for my classmates who are already vaping?
Caleb Mintz: It was a sigh of relief because now they were able to vape without any concern.

The testimony was a part of two hearings focusing on Juul’s responsibility for the youth nicotine addiction epidemic.

Juul has responded to the comments saying the words were a part of a short-lived education presentation.

The company says the prevention program ended in September 2018 after its purpose was quote “Clearly misconstrued.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story