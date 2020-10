AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting.

It happened about 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night on the 1900 block of Haynie Drive.

Authorities say a 16 year old shot was shot in the leg.

Investigators say the injury does not appear life threatening.

Several juveniles were reportedly playing with the gun when it went off.

