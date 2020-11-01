Teenager with autism missing from Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities in Richmond County are searching for a missing, endangered teenager.

Officials say Zecharias Molaud was traveling with his mother and grandmother Saturday, October 31. After they arrived to Shilo CT, he could not be found.

Molaud is autistic and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a green shirt underneath, black sweat pants, and black sneakers.

He’s from Columbia, S.C., and was in Augusta visiting relatives.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Courtland Harris at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080 or the on-call Violent Crimes Investigator.