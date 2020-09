AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

16-year old Honesti Mack was last seen September 28th on the 3400 block of Kensington Drive South around 5:00 p.m.

Mack was wearing a white shirt with dark blue jeans and tie dye crocs.

She’s described as 4’11 and weighing 120 pounds.

If you know of Honesti’s whereabouts contact the RCSO.