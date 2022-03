RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

16-Year-Old, Nyteria Hankinson, was last seen shortly after midnight in March 9th, on the 3500 block od Windsor Spring Road.

Nyteria was wearing a white blouse, black pajama pants, and tie dye crocs.

If you have any information on Hankinson, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.