AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to the intersection of Westview Avenue and Clark Street Tuesday morning in reference to an accident involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Officials say that one vehicle was traveling east on Clark Street and another was traveling south on Westview Avenue.

The vehicles collided causing one of them to leave the roadway and hit a 15-year-old who was standing on the corner.

The teen was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both drivers were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The juvenile’s identity will not be released at this time.