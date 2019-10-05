Teenager facing charges after taking sweat from buttocks and wiping mother’s face

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) — A teenager from Martinez is facing charges following a rather weird assault.

Josh Tyrik Curry, 18, is charged with assault to a family member and hindering someone from making a 911 call.

Authorities say following an argument, the teenager’s mother asked him to leave. After refusing, we’re told, he pushed her down, sat on her and put his hand down the rear of his pants.

He then wiped her face with sweat from his buttocks.

Curry’s mother tried to call 911 but was unable to.

He has been issued a $2200 dollar bond.