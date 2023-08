WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — A teenager is dead following a shooting in Wrens.

Authorities report the incident happened early Saturday morning on Washington Street.

19-year-old Khia Shields was found shot at once. She later died at the hospital.

The GBI is investigating.

If you have any information, contact the Wrens Police Department at (706)547-3232, GBI Thomson Office at (706)595-2575, or you can text Wrens Crimeline at (706)872-6755.