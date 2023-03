RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting.

Authorities say on Sunday, March 19 at 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road in reference to a shooting.

A male, later identified as Daquantavious Proctor, 19, of Augusta, was found shot at least once. He later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled.