AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Three teens are dead in Aiken County, and though an 18-year-old has been arrested, authorities believe more are involved. Newly assigned gang investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are playing a big role in the investigation.

“They were just funny, outgoing. Karen just got along with everybody,” Kiera Carroll told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the victims. She says the Wadley Drive community is quiet. But, the sound of shootings is familiar nearby. “We hear ’em like all the time over in the next neighborhood over, but like never out here, unless like people come out here and they go in the woods or something,” she recalled.

Seventeen-year-old Willie Garrett and 16-year-old Ivan Perry were shot to death Sunday in the yard at a home on Wadley Drive. Sixteen-year-old Cameron Carrol died at a local hospital. Eighteen-year-old Xabian Bailey was charged in connection with the incident. Authorities say Bailey’s arrest came after two new gang investigators entered the picture. “Some of the trends that we’re seeing, associations, you know, prior history, all that things like that go into determining those factors that lead to something this gang-related,” Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

Gang-related crime is not just an issue in Aiken County, and as a result, two more investigators are expected to be added to the unit. “A lot of areas around it here in the CSRA are dealing with gang activity right now.,” he said. “So having somebody that specializes in documenting gangs, individuals that are associated with gangs will help of course, with future prosecutions,” he added.

While the search is still on for 20-year-old Alvin Artis, IV, and a 15-year-old, Caroll is left with questions. “You didn’t mess with them, but why would you come over here if you didn’t mess with them like that? Why would you do this?” she said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office.