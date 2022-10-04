AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- With inflation and the country being on the edge of a recession, it’s more important now than ever, for children to learn how to manage money.

Currently 27 states require schools to offer a personal finance class in high schools, but only 15 states require the class as a graduation requirement.

Most people agree that kids should learn how to manage money, but when and how should parents start teaching them?

“But I say, as soon as a child knows what a dollar is. And the best way to do that is to figure out what your values are with the money and then give them the physical dollar,” said Kelly Renner, a certified Financial Planner at Life Strategies Financial Partners in Augusta,

She said the earlier you can start teaching a child the value of a dollar, the better it will be for them as they grow.

“But teaching the kid how to split up hat dollar. How much are you giving for charity or tithing? How much are you giving for savings? Always teach them to pay themselves first,” explained Renner. “A three year old, you’re not going to do that. You’re going to teach them the physical– here’s a dollar– here’s how you buy things and that’s the first fundamental to this is what you get, this is what you spend.”

Soon, in both South Carolina and in Georgia, a personal finance course will be a graduation requirement for high school students.

Michelle Smith is a business education teacher at Strom Thurmond High School. She said students are going to learn several aspects of personal finance including the economy and taxes.

“It will focus on budgeting, banking, loans, credit, debt, personal assets.”

Smith is teaching the course now and says some students at Strom Thurmond High School will have the class already done when it becomes required. She thinks the impact the course will have will be significant.

“This is a class that just gives them real life. I can’t tell you the parents that have come back, like during parent conferences and said, ‘Mrs. Smith, I’m not sure everything you’re covering, but I do know they cut off the lights now. They’re a little more mindful of how this affects our money and gas is going up,” Smith smiled.

Renner is excited that schools are seeing how important a personal finance course is for high school students heading into college.

“The American way is to live into debt. Paycheck to paycheck. Be in debt. It’s ok. If these programs teach them that it’s ok not to be in debt and it’s ok to budget for the things that you want. And that’s what I think these programs are fundamentally going to put into these kids,” Renner said.

South Carolina will start requiring personal finance to graduate in the 2023- 2024 school year and Georgia will start requiring the class the following year.

Renner believes that if children learn how money works and the basics of savings, spending and how much interest payments actually are with credit cards, they will have a much better opportunity to get ahead financially in life.

Here are some resources for parents looking to help their kids learn financial responsibility.

Letsmakeaplan.org is a great resource for all things financial planning.

Junior Achievement is an organization that teaches financial literacy in schools.

Nerdwallet is a nice resource for financial information- not necessarily just for kids, but good for parents.

Mint.com is an easy to use budgeting app.

Jumpstart.org another good resource for teaching kids basic finance and budgeting.

