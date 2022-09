COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School.

That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans.

According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m.

They did confirm the teacher was injured and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The severity of the injuries are unknown.

The accident scene has been cleared.

The victim’s identity has not been released.