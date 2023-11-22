AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of to-go boxes filled with Thanksgiving favorites will go to patients and families at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Thursday.

“The families are so appreciative and love getting a home-cooked meal for Thanksgiving, and if you have to be in the hospital on Thanksgiving, it’s nice to know that someone is cooking you some turkey and some ham and some great sides,” said Kim Allen, who works in Life Services at CHOG. “So, TBonz has just really stepped up and helped us do this year after year after year.”

The boxes were decorated by local artists and students, something they started doing 10 years ago.

“How it would be very nice when children saw the boxes they had something on them instead of just a to-go box, there was a painting on them. And it turned out to be a huge success,” said Tom Jastrom, the co-owner of TBonz Steakhouse.

“We have spread the message through social media, and it just kind of exploded and everybody took it,” he said.

“Now it’s been a tradition to where they look forward to it every year and they come get their boxes and you can see the incredible work they do,” said Henry Scheer, the other co-owner of TBonz.

“Everybody asks for the boxes to us, we don’t even have to put it out anymore,” Jastrom said.

Whatever is leftover will go to staff at the hospital and restaurant, and the Salvation Army.

“Last year when we were at camp, which is part of MCG, one of the girls said that she had never eaten at TBonz but she had our food at the hospital when she was in the hospital, and she loved the box so much she hung it on her wall,” Scheer said. “So that just, that was worth thirty-six years of doing this.”

Scheer and Jastrom said they want to continue giving back to the community like this for years to come.